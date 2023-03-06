Bradley Gale Goodheart, 61, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Heritage of Overland Park, Kansas.
A Celebration of Life will be at Hillsdale Presbyterian Church on May 22, 2022, with inurnment to follow at Hillsdale Cemetery, Hillsdale, Kansas, service time pending.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Heritage of Overland Park or Ascend Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Bradley was born on March 10, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Gale Eugene and Arletta June (Major) Goodheart. He graduated in 1979 from high school in Colorado Springs.
Bradley married Kathy Ann Goodheart in Russell, Kansas in 1989. He worked in construction, building churches and schools. Bradley was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church. He was an outdoor person who liked to fish. Bradley also enjoyed restoring antique trucks.
Bradley was preceded in death by his father in 2022 and his wife Kathy in 2008. He is survived by his mother Arletta Goodheart, Overland Park, Kansas; children Jenna Ann (Dane) Hensley, Princeton, Kansas and Jacob Ray Goodheart, Overland Park, Kansas; Loras (Bill) Goodheart-Heck, Olathe, Kansas and grandchildren Charlee and Graham.
