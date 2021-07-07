Brant Joseph Domnanish, age 38, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Paola, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita of injuries received in an automobile accident.
Brant was born March 12, 1983, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Terry and Maria (Galvan) Domnanish. He began his education in the Kansas City, Kansas schools before the family moved to Paola in 1993. He attended Paola schools from 5th grade through high school, graduating with the Paola High School Class of 2001. Brant continued his education with Highland Community College in Hiawatha where he earned his Associate of Science degree in 2004. He then went on to Oklahoma Panhandle State University earning his Bachelor of Industrial Technology degree in 2007. He had played football in high school and in college as offensive tackle.
Brant worked at Braun Intertec Companies as a field service technician where he performed nuclear stress testing of concrete. In this profession, Brant was certified as an AC1 Concrete Field Testing Technician.
He was known as a big, kind hearted gentleman. He would do anything to help anyone. He adored and spoiled his two nieces Liliana and Teagan. He enjoyed fishing at many lakes in the area. Friday nights were Brant's time to play Magic, which was a card game that could be played online or in leagues around the area.
Brant was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Eugene and Hazel Domnanish and his maternal grandparents Jose and Guadalupe Galvan.
He is survived by his parents Terry and Maria Domnanish of Paola, his brother Darin and his wife Christina of Lawrence, two nieces Liliana and Teagan, many other relatives and friends.
Services are pending. Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Brant's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
