Braxton “Braxy” Michael Swanson, 15, Osawatomie, Kansas passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Private family visitation Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home. Private Family entombment Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Variety Charity. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
