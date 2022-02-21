Brenda Jo Grandon, age 63, of Paola passed away unexpectedly on February 15th, 2020.
(Cremation) a Celebration and full obit will be available at a later date.
Surviving is her Companion, Randy Rogers, Mother, Phyllis Hollinger (Ronald) , brothers Gregory, Chris, and Bradley Grandon.
Proceeded in death by her father Donald, grandparents Roy and Ruby Grandon and Earl and Wynona Hink.
Arrangements by Dengel and Son Paola Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.