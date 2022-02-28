1958-2022
Brenda Jo Grandon, 63, of Paola, KS, passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2022, in Fort Scott, Kansas.
Brenda was born on September 27, 1958, to Don and Phyllis Grandon. She spent her early years in Paola until her family moved to Overland Park where she attended school and graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.
Brenda had an early career in modeling and in her spare time she could always be found at Bar V Stables riding horses. She spent several years managing an Arabian horse farm and training horses. She got the opportunity for a free flight to Houston so Brenda and her best friend Kathi hopped on a plane and decided to stay in Texas. She worked as a production manager at Viletta China Company followed by 10 years as a driver for Federal Express.
Brenda was a very loving and compassionate person and especially doted on her beloved cat Wasay and her horse Micah who filled her lifelong dream of owning a mustang. She spent many hours with Micah and was looking forward to the time that Micah was old enough to be ridden.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father Don Grandon, grandparents Roy and Ruby Grandon and Earl and Wynona Hink. She leaves behind her companion of recent years Randy Rogers of Fort Scott, Kansas; her mother and step-father Phyllis and Ron Hollinger of Paola; brothers Greg (Sherry) Grandon of Edgerton, Brad (Kim) Grandon, and Chris Grandon of Paola; step-sister Ann (Jim) Shull of Nampa, Idaho; step-brother Steve (Cindy) Hollinger of Paola; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Brenda will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Lighthouse Presbyterian Church or Living Proof Church.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Inurnment will take place in the Paola Cemetery.
