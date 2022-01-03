Brenda Joyce Jordan, 75, of Gardner passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Brenda was born on December 6, 1946, in McNary, Arizona, the daughter of Wilber Guy and Calley Lavida (Hannah) Penrod.
Brenda grew up in the McNary area and attended the local schools there. Brenda was a woman that liked to keep to herself but was a housewife for many years to her husband Randy.
Randy painted water towers all around the country and Brenda loved traveling with him in their Air Stream from town to town. After their journey of painting water towers, Brenda and Randy settled in Osawatomie, Kansas. While Randy worked during the day, Brenda was a caregiver to her father-in-law and took care of the house. She really enjoyed watching westerns on tv, spending time with her therapy cat Sarah, sitting on her porch drinking sun tea that she made fresh every day, watching the animals outside, especially the hummingbirds.
On April 6, 1995, Brenda married Randall Jordan in Miami, Oklahoma, and they were married for 23 years until his passing in January of 2019. Brenda will always be remembered as a woman that loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and for always talking about the cruise to the Cayman Islands she and Randy took with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Duane and Virginia Jordan.
Brenda is survived by:
Two Sons: Brandon Snell of Seattle, Washington and Billy Snell of Camp Verde, Arizona.
Her mother: Calley Lavida Seminera
Brother: Bradford Penrod of Peoria, Arizona
Two sisters: Tani Avalar of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Jamie Ondrejko of Phoenix, Arizona.
Thirteen Grandchildren
Seven Great-grandchildren
Randy’s Family that became very close to her, especially her sisters in law that viewed her as their own sister.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Randy, father Wilbert, daughter Shannon Snell, and sisters Sherrie Penrod and Debra Penrod.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Odense Cemetery in rural Neosho County at 1:00 p.m. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF (Allen County Animal Rescue Foundation) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online Condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
