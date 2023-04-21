Barbara Lea (Lay) Daley, age 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2023, after a year of battling cancer. She was attended to by her family in her home in Paola, Kansas.

Barbara was born March 28, 1948, in Abilene, KS, to Phyllis & Eldon Lay. She was raised on a farm in Navarre, KS and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in May, 1966. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, John Joseph Daley III (Jack), on May 28, 1966, in Abilene, KS, and they started their married life living in Enterprise, Kansas.

