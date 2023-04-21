Barbara Lea (Lay) Daley, age 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2023, after a year of battling cancer. She was attended to by her family in her home in Paola, Kansas.
Barbara was born March 28, 1948, in Abilene, KS, to Phyllis & Eldon Lay. She was raised on a farm in Navarre, KS and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in May, 1966. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, John Joseph Daley III (Jack), on May 28, 1966, in Abilene, KS, and they started their married life living in Enterprise, Kansas.
Barbara and Jack eventually moved to Edgerton, KS, in 1976 where they raised four children; Kimberly Ann born October 28, 1966, Michelle Marie born April 15, 1969, Rebecca Lynn born January 1, 1973, and John Eldon born August 11, 1977.
After their children were grown, jobs took the two of them to Houston, TX, and then to Winchester, VA, until they returned to settle in Paola, KS, in 2007.
Through the years Barbara worked at various jobs, and while in Houston she attended a community college and received certificates in graphic art.
She enjoyed cooking (well known for her homemade cinnamon rolls), gardening, crocheting, making baby quilts for her grandchildren, and spending time with her family and friends.
Barbara is a member of the Lighthouse Presbyterian Church, she enjoyed serving in the youth & children’s ministries, attending Bible studies and serving on mission trips.
She was preceded in death by her father Eldon Lay and her mother Phyllis (Spangler) Lay.
Barbara is survived by her husband Jack Daley of 57 years; children Kim (Troy) Bruza, Michelle (Melvin) Hobbs, Becky (Gordon) McDowell, and John (Sara) Daley; sisters Dotti Karcher, Patti Pollard, and Connie Istas; sixteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled Saturday, April 29, 2023 at, Lighthouse Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. 303rd St., Paola, KS 66071. Visitation is 9 a.m. with the service starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lighthouse Presbyterian Church, to be split between the Youth and Children’s ministries, both of which, Barbara was passionate about, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N Pearl St., Paola, KS 66071.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Barbara’s tribute wall.
