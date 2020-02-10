1958-2020
Brenda Cree Prothe, age 62, passed peacefully ending her earthly journey on February 3, 2020.
She was born to Keith and Elsie Cree on January 2, 1958 in Paola, Kansas. She married the love of her life, Ron Prothe, on June 10, 1978 in Paola, Kansas. During the earlier years of their marriage they lived in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois before moving to the Houston area in 1995.
Shortly after moving to Kingwood, TX, Brenda began her 24-year career with Humble ISD where she served in many different capacities. She recently retired from the Humble ISD athletic department where she was a beloved member of the staff.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father Keith Cree and her brother-in-law Scott Prothe. She is survived by her mother, Elsie Cree of Paola KS, her sister Jody Penn (Bobby) and nephews Blake and Grant of Paola, KS, her loving husband Ron Prothe of Kingwood TX, their three children: son Tanner Prothe of Kingwood, TX and their daughters Erin D’Urso-Johnson (Josh) of Olathe, KS and Whitney Petersen (Preston) of Atascocita, TX and her four grandchildren: Katelyn, Madison, Olivia and Donovan.
Brenda would be best described as a furiously loving friend with a self-less heart who had a tenacious love for life. She enjoyed spending her time volunteering for hurricane relief efforts, various school activities and making sure everyone had their favorite snacks. We will miss Brenda’s kind heart, strong spirit and mischievous smile.
May her memory live on through her many friends and family.
Memorial service: 3:00 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Paola United Methodist Church.
Memorials: Humble ISD Athletics Brenda Prothe Memorial Scholarship at Humble or Dr. Gibbons’ Nonsmokers Lung Cancer Research at MD Anderson Cancer Center, send c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.