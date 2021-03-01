Brenda Sue (Spain) Lickteig, 61, passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Osawatomie into her heavenly home on February 17, 2021, after battling a long illness.
Brenda was born in Independence, Mo., on May 13, 1959, to Donna Marie Slatier and Virgil Lee Spain.
Brenda married Howard Lickteig in 1978 in Scipio, Kan., and made their home in Colorado until 1985 when they moved with their two young daughters to Olathe and eventually Paola, Kan.
Brenda and Howard divorced in 2000. Brenda married Timothy Lyon in 2001 and divorced him in 2020.
Brenda is survived by her daughter Lindsay Faust, son-in-law Stephen Faust, and four grandchildren Aaron, Natalie, Anna, and Joshua Faust, Conifer, Colo.; her daughter Kelsay Hart and her longtime partner Jarrett Leone, Spotsylvania, Va.; Scoti Burke, Donna Spain's life partner, Thornton, Colo.; brother Bill Spain and wife Linda, Commerce City, Colo.; brother John Spain and wife Kyung He, Seoul, South Korea; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend Lynn Lickteig and her large extended Lickteig family. She was preceded in death by her first husband Howard Lickteig; her mother Donna Spain; her father Virgil Spain; her uncle Fred and aunt Charlene Looper; her uncle Pierre Slatier; her maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family will announce a virtual celebration of life at a later date.
