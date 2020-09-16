Brett W. Counter, 55, passed away September 13, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born January 16, 1965, in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was married March 13, 1998, to Patricia, his wife of 22 years. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked at General Motors for 20 years and was a proud UAW Local 31 member in Fairfax, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; daughter Jennifer Thurau (Brad); daughter Samantha Spurgeon (Kyle); and son Will Fisher (Rhonda); grandchildren Andrés Thurau, Bryana Thurau, Addison Spurgeon, Declan Spurgeon, Paxtyn Fisher, Nathan Sanders and Kaitlyn Sanders.
Brett loved his life, family, friends and the Chicago Bears. Funeral arrangements will be at a later date at the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas.
