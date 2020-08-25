Brian Stauch

Brian Jeffrey Stauch passed away at his residence in Paola, Kansas, on August 21, 2020.
He was born on January 13, 1974, in Kansas City, KS to Marilyn Stauch.
Brian loved to play his bass, listen to loud music, ride his motorcycle, and play with his grandchildren. He had just spent 4 days at a resort with his entire family and spent several hours on a pontoon and enjoying the cool clear water of Beaver Lake. He told everyone that was the best week of his life.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Stauch and Lynch, an aunt and two cousins. He is survived by his wife Jean of the home, his three children: Jacob (Sydney), Jared (Aleksis), and Amanda (Richard); his three grandchildren Lucas, Pierre and Ella-Mae Stauch, his parents Marilyn and Donald Lynch, his sister Kelly (Steve) Gallardo and their children Alyssa and Skyla, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be at Holy Trinity Church for visitation at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery following services.
