Bruce was born on November 24, 1959, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Albert and Patricia Lewis Harshman. He attended the Louisburg school district and graduated in 1979.
He was united in marriage to Kynda Frye on July 26, 1997, at the First Lutheran Church in Paola and was later baptized and confirmed as a member.
Bruce worked for the family business at Al’s Tire Shop Louisburg, Paola Muffler Mart, and Gill Studios in Lenexa before retiring in 2010.
Bruce never met a stranger and was always full of conversation and laughter. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix anything. His willingness to help those he could, especially mentoring young people, his love of animals, mowing for those in need, and cleaning driveways for older folks with his tractor and blade gave him great joy.
He was a former member of the Miami County Antique Tractor Club and an avid collector of farm and tractor memorabilia. He served on various boards at the church and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Surviving Bruce is his wife Kynda of the home, mother Patricia of Louisburg, brothers Alvin Harshman (Lisa), of Bucyrus, Gary Harshman (Renee') of Gardner, an aunt Barbara Courtney of Paola, numerous cousins and family members. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents Pearl Sims, Vic Harshman, in-laws Bob and Twila Frye, and brother-in-law Jim Frye.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bruce's name through Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola, KS 66071.
