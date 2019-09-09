Buddie H. Staton, age 88, Pleasanton, KS passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel. Burial Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, Pleasanton Chapel. Contributions: Pleasanton Cemetery or Linn County Care to Share c/o Schneider Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.