Callie Lynn Dilks, 8 years old, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Bruce Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at New Life Church (17935 South Moonlight Road Gardner, Kansas 66030) with burial to follow at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas.
Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center Street, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111.
Callie was born June 27, 2012, in Overland Park, Kansas, to Ricky DeWayne Dilks and Amanda Lynn (Johnson) Dilks. She was a 3rd grade student at Madison Elementary in Gardner, Kansas. Callie was a member of Restoration Church, Gardner, Kansas. She was a Brownie with Girl Scout Troop 3193 and enjoyed being outdoors, playing soccer and riding her bike with her sisters and cousins. She had a heart for helping others and always had a smile. She loved telling jokes and brightening everyone’s day. Callie was affectionately known as “Beans” to all who loved her.
Callie is survived by her parents; sisters Cadence LeeAnn Dilks and Claire Elizabeth Dilks, both of Spring Hill, Kansas; grandparents: Rick Dilks, Paola, Kansas; Tammy Colbert, Kansas City, Kansas, Mark and Patricia Wilson, Spring Hill, Kansas and Mike and Shelly Johnson, Spring Hill, Kansas; aunts and uncles: Kristy and Jeff Martin, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Brandon and Rebecca Johnson, Garnett, Kansas, Kayla Wilson, Spring Hill, Kansas, Parker Johnson, Fort Stewart, Georgia, and Bailey Johnson, Spring Hill, Kansas.
