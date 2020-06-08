Calvin Webb

Calvin Oscar ( Jack ) Webb 89 went to be with the Lord May 15, 2020.
He passed away peacefully at home in Apache Junction, Arizona. Jack was born Nov. 4 1930 to Fay Henry Webb and Bernice Faith Webb.
Jack spent his childhood and school days in Salem, Mo. until moving to Kansas City, Ks in 1950 with his family. Jack and Marilyn Grey Dickerson married Aug. 15, 1952. They have three children.
Jack started Circle W Farm, wholesale egg business in 1954. Jack, family and egg business moved to rural Paola in 1962. He employed many local people. Jack retired from the egg farm and moved to Apache Junction, AZ. in 1984. He worked in the high school as a cook for several years. Jack enjoyed his family, boating, fishing and reading mysteries. He was very active in the Baptist church, professed Jesus Christ as his Savior and led his family along that path.
Jack is proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Leland Webb.
He is survived by Marilyn Webb,of the home Apache Junction, AZ, sister Georgia Webb Mexico City, Mexico. Children Vicki Matile, spouse Joe Goracke Ottawa, Ks, David Webb spouse Mickey Apache Junction, AZ, Julie Meeks spouse Lewis of Apache Junction, Az. eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Dustan) Mitchell Ottawa, KS., Skye (Stephanie) Dixon Warrensburg, MO., Dusty Dixon of Michigan Valley, KS., Shanna Webb of Basehor, KS., Heidi (Micheal) Lawson of Mesa, AZ, Jason (Rheanon) Arbuckle of Tyler TX., Jamie (Jay) Cotton of Belton, Mo., Jeshua Meeks Gold Canyon, AZ., 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Jack had many friends and will be missed by family.
Until we meet again in Glory Land. We love you.
