Cammie Lee Hines, 61, of Parker, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on September 3rd.
Cammie was born in Salina, KS, on June 19, 1962. The oldest of three daughters that blessed the marriage of Ron and Shirley Cole (Townsend). Cammie was raised in Brookville, KS, where she was an avid horseback rider. She could often be found helping her dad gather cattle in the surrounding pastures of their small community. Cammie often said that Brookville was the perfect small town to grow up in. She was the Salutatorian of the 1980 graduating class of Ell-Saline High School where she participated in; basketball, cheerleading, track and volleyball, while also being selected as a member of the National Honor Society.
After graduating high school, Cammie attended Marymount College in nearby Salina where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree and attained the title of Registered Nurse. Cammie’s career in nursing spanned across five decades where she cared for thousands of patients. Cammie found her calling in the field of oncology where she specialized in providing care for countless patients battling cancer at both Olathe Medical Center and KU Med.
It was while working at Olathe Medical Center that Cammie met her husband, Jeff Hines, Sr. They were united together in marriage in 2000. Jeff and Cammie enjoyed traveling together throughout their marriage including annual trips to Canada with family and friends. Cammie enjoyed cheering on the Royals when they made their World Series runs and cheering on the Chiefs the past several years. She also had a special love for her yorkshire terriers.
Cammie was preceded in death by her father, Ron Cole. She is survived by her husband Jeff Hines, Sr, mother Shirley Cole of Bavaria, sisters Darci Ditto (Troy) of Ottawa County, Mendee Fuller (Jason) of Salina, sons Keaton Hines of Olathe, Cody Holcom of Salina, Cole Holcom of Warrensburg, MO and step-children Jen Kelly of Linn Valley and Jeff Hines, Jr (Beth) of Parker.
Services for Cammie was held on Saturday, September 9th at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie from 1-3 p.m. Followed by a graveside service at the Centerville Cemetery.
To honor Cammie’s career as an RN specializing in oncology care, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
