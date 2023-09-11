Cammie Lee Hines

Cammie Lee Hines

Cammie Lee Hines, 61, of Parker, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on September 3rd.

Cammie was born in Salina, KS, on June 19, 1962. The oldest of three daughters that blessed the marriage of Ron and Shirley Cole (Townsend). Cammie was raised in Brookville, KS, where she was an avid horseback rider. She could often be found helping her dad gather cattle in the surrounding pastures of their small community. Cammie often said that Brookville was the perfect small town to grow up in. She was the Salutatorian of the 1980 graduating class of Ell-Saline High School where she participated in; basketball, cheerleading, track and volleyball, while also being selected as a member of the National Honor Society.

