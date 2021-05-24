1928 - 2021
Carl Louis Gregg, age 92, of Paola, passed away at home on May 21, 2021.
Carl was born on August 28, 1928, to parents Theron Nelson Gregg and Alice Matilda Ammon. He grew up in Iola and held several jobs over the years.
One of his proudest moments was joining the Army and serving in graves and registration. Carl served from July 1,1946 to April 25, 1949, and was honorably discharged.
He married the love of his life Shirley McHaley on June 16, 1950, in Iola, Kansas. They were blessed with three daughters Letha Mae, Sheryl Ann, and Betty Sue.
Carl was involved in many organizations: the American Legion, 40 & 8, VFW, and a short time with the Free Masons. He traveled the world and assisted with many charities not only for veterans but through his church as well. He was very involved with the City of Paola, volunteering for the Paola Fire Department, the Police Reserves, and even worked as an EMT for the racetrack. Some of his hobbies included making fishing lures, electric trains, and ham radios. Carl was a family man and he enjoyed Friday nights at Pizza Hut and 4th of July get togethers. He even enjoyed the simplest of things in life like taking trips with his grandkids to the city or driving around the lake. Becoming a great grandpa was another one of his proudest moments.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, two daughters Sheryl Ann and Betty Sue, parents Theron and Alice, brother Theron, and sister Adamarie.
He leaves behind his family and countless friends. And if you were to ask him, he would say his countless friends were all considered family as well. Survivors include his daughter Letha Brixey of Paola; four grandchildren Beau Brixey of Paola, Andrew Brixey of Paola, Billy Brixey of Drexel, and Amanda Brixey of Paola; and seven great grandchildren.
Carl lived a full life and he loved all and was a man of God. His life will forever be remembered and held dear to everyone that he encountered. So please, if you cry, do it with joy for the life we all shared with him and God Bless.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Cross Point Church in Paola with services following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Paola Cemetery.
Memorials are to the American Legion, Cross Point Church, or Miami County Cancer Foundation and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.