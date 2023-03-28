Carl Ray Croan, 72, Lake Waukomis, MO, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2023, at KU Medical Center with his family at his side.
Carl was born September 3, 1950, in Paola, KS to Ralph Edward and Edna Aileen (VanHorn) Croan.
He graduated from Paola High School in 1968 and then attended Kansas State University. He later served in the Army National Guard and retired at the rank of Major in the 130th Field Artillery Unit.
Carl started his career at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City and retired after 43 years.
He always wanted to live on a lake and built a house on Lake Waukomis where he made many wonderful friends and was very involved in lake activities and clubs. He loved being with his family and friends and taking them in his pontoon on the lake. He and Jennifer traveled to many wonderful places but his dream trip was to Ireland. Carl served his Church and God. He also formed Cancer Support Groups at his Church and at the lake.
Carl and his former spouse, Carol Monoco, had two daughters, Angela and Jennifer.
Carl then married Jennifer Duncan on June 3, 2000.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Croan, his nephew Stephen Croan and his niece Stephanie Johnston.
Carl is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughters Angela (Brandon) Bradley and Jennifer (Robert) Pollard; grandson Connor Bradley; brothers Roger (Jean) Croan, Don (Helen) Croan and twin sister Carol (Bill) Johnston; stepdaughters Kelly (Jason) Whitfield and Hayley (Shane) Coon; step-grandchildren Cameron and Sydney Whitfield, Ally Jones, Megan and Caitlyn Coon and step-great-grandchildren Ella and Avery Whitfield.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 29th at 2 p.m. at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, Kansas City, MO.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gilda’s Club of Kansas City, 21 43rd Street Kansas City MO 64111 in Carl’s memory.
