Carl W. Skiles, 84, Paola, KS, passed away August 12, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.
Cremation. No services are planned.
Survivors include his wife Zelma; sons Mike, Randy, Matthew, and David; daughter Marcia Beamer; sisters Evelyn Monnig, Hazel Monnig, and Jacquelyn Skiles; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Online condolences and memories on Carl’s tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
