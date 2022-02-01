Carla Anne Rudicel Voran, 78, died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 14, 1943, at Kingman, Kansas, the daughter of Donald C. and Ruby Billie Clark Rudicel. A longtime resident of Kingman, more recently of Hutchinson and Paola, she was the Food Service Director for the Kingman, Buhler and Paola school districts.
Carla was a member of the Paola Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing piano, organ and singing in several church choirs. One of her proudest moments was performing with the Chamber Singers of Hutchinson at Carnegie Hall in New York.
She married Ben Voran; they later divorced. Survivors include daughters Dianne Hake (Brian Emmons) and Brenda (Craig) Kirkegard; brother Donald Rudicel; sister Joni Cornelius; and grandchildren Aaron and Elizabeth Gelvin.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Livingston Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M., Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Hoosier Cemetery.
Memorials may be made with the Paola Senior Center or Olathe Health Cancer Center in care of Livingston Funeral Home.
