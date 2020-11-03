Carla May (Allen) Russell, age 55, of Paola, passed away suddenly October 29, 2020, at home with her husband by her side.
Carla was born in Paola on March 15, 1965, to Jesse (Carl) and Eleanor Allen (Orr). She attended school in Paola and was a dedicated member of the class of 1983.
On June 1, 1985, she was united in marriage to Rick Russell and on February 28, 1988, they became the proud parents of a son, Michael Russell. She worked at TVH Parts Company right up to the time of her passing. She also enjoyed tie dyeing for hours on end and spending time with her granddaughter, but recently had begun her own baking business, baking cookies as "Carla's Cookies from the Kitchen" for friends, co-workers, word of mouth referrals and family.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents and brother Roger. She is survived by her husband Rick, son Mike, granddaughter Autumn, sisters Carole Cauthon, Shirley Kohlenberg, Brenda Parscale and Melody Cooper, as well as multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Carla loved music, carrying on the love from her grandmother and mother. Her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, perpetual joy and zest for life will be missed the most.
She will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Paola Community Center, 905 E. Wea, Paola, KS, 66071 from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.