Carlene Joyce Gainer passed away February 14, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospice House at the age of 78.
Survivors are son, Kenneth Gainer and wife, Jamie; brother, Larry Stambaugh (Jan); Brother, Russell (Eileen) and grandchildren, Maegen Orth (Paul), Jessica Edwards (David Wolfe), Sarah McIntosh (Gabe Boyd), Jack Gainer and Cassandra Gainer; 2 great grandchildren, Jameson Boyd and Hailey Stephens, and Mark Medlin and Rhonda Snyder, who she loved as her own.
Services were Saturday, February 19th, at the Dengel and Son Paola Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.