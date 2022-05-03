1925 – 2022
Carmeline Shangler, age 97, of rural Osawatomie, passed away May 1, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House.
Visitation 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, followed by the funeral at 11:30 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Burial will be in the Osawatomie Cemetery.
Survivors: daughter Kathy Clark and sons Edward and Anthony Shangler.
(0) comments
