1925-2022
Carmeline Shangler, 97, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House.
Family will meet with friends from to 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071 followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the Osawatomie Cemetery.
Carmeline was born Thursday, April 23, 1925, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Samuel and Rose (Bonadonna) Giunta.
Carmeline was united in marriage to Anthony Shangler on June 1, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri. They lived in Pleasant Hill, MO, for 40 years where they raised their three children. They moved to Overland Park and later to Paola.
During the war, Carmeline worked for Pratt Whitney and Western Auto both in Kansas City. After marriage, she became a homemaker. She was skilled in cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, and needle point. She was a member of PTA, serving as president at one time. She also was a member of a knitting club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Anna Wallace, and three brothers Patrick, Salvatore, and Alex Giunta.
Survivors include two sons Edward (Sheryl) Shangler of Dover, FL, and Anthony Shangler of Albuquerque, NM; her daughter Kathy Clark of Osawatomie; 3 grandchildren Sonny Kelly, Julie Ralph, and Scott Shangler; one great granddaughter Madison Yanchus; many other relatives and friends.
