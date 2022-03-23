Carmen Ellis, 78, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions made in Carmen’s memory to Cole-Smith Unit 350 American Legion Auxiliary. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Carmen was born on January 14, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri, to William Ewing and Nancy Jean (Cooper) Stokes, Sr. She graduated from William Chrisman High School, Independence, Missouri. Carmen married Eldon Ellis on December 7, 1962, in Independence, Missouri.
She worked for Johnson County District Court for several years before joining Eldon as the practice manager for Ellis Chiropractic for over 40 years. Eldon and Carmen retired together on August 31, 2015. Carmen served three terms as president for the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, two terms on the USD 230 School Board and was a former member of the Spring Hill Planning Commission. She was a member of the Cole-Smith Unit 350 American Legion Auxiliary.
Carmen is survived by her best friend and husband of 59 years, Eldon of the home; son Dr. Richard (Kristie) Ellis and their children Tanner and Karlie Ellis, Pittsburg, Kansas and son Steve Ellis Spring Hill, Kansas and his son Justin (Tawny) Ellis, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson Travis Ellis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.