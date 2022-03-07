Carol Ann Heald, 84, La Cygne, Kansas, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, New Lancaster United Methodist Church.
Burial New Lancaster Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. to service at the Church.
Contributions to Alzheimer's Foundation, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, Kansas 66040. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.