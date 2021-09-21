1954-2021
Carol Courtney, 67, rural Osawatomie, (Beagle Community), died 9/16/2021.
Burial was in the Goodrich Cemetery, Goodrich, Kansas.
Survivors: son Charles Little (Jessica); daughters Stacy Eastman (Jeremy) and Laura Schlesener (David); sisters Marsha Courtney, Cleta Johnson, and Leta O’Roark; brother Larry Wheeler; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorials: Miami County Cancer Foundation, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary – Paola Chapel, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
