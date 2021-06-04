Carol (Kerr) Brownell, 61, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021.
She was born September 21, 1959, to Harland Kerr and Lillian (Troth) Kerr in Osawatomie, Kansas. Growing up at her parents’ farm, she had the love for horses, owning one herself, named Ginger. She married David Brownell on May 10, 1980 in Parker, Kansas. She received her Associates degree from Bee County College. Her love of yellow roses and gardening were her passion. Carol had a deep love for her precious grandchildren, “her world” as she called them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harland and Lillian Kerr; her sister, Katherine Dick; and a brother, Glen Kerr.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, David Brownell; her son, Jason (Florence) Kerr; her daughter, Paula (Nathan) Hazelton; and her grandchildren, Phillip Brownell, Lance Corporal Dylan Kerr, USMC, Erin Kerr, Eric Kerr and Levi Hazelton.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held Friday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with Chief Robert Bridge officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Kerr, Dylan Kerr, Nathan Hazelton, Marcos Rosales, Leo Rosales, Phillip Brownell, and Porfirio Cantu.
