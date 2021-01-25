Carol Matzkanin Keffer passed away on Wed., Dec 30th, 2020.
Born in KC in 1947 to Ted & Jane Matzkanin, she worked 34 yrs at Bayer CropScience & retired in 2008 to Louisburg, KS.
Carol lived in Grand Junction, CO & then Kyle, TX. She was an active church member, volunteer, & "farm girl" in all residences.
Survivors include daughter Gena Keffer of Buda, TX, step-son Sage Keffer of Nashville, TN, soul-daughter Brandy Abington of O.P., KS, ex-husband Gary Keffer of Stilwell, KS, brothers Randy Matzkanin of Reno, NV & Gary Matzkanin of Grand Junc., CO, 2 grandchildren, & friends.
Carol’s memorial service: Sat, Jan 30th, 2 p.m. CT. Virtual attendance via links found here: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/carol-matzkanin-keffer/6255
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.