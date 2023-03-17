Carolyn Sue Bennett, 85, of Paola, passed away on March 15, 2023, at Olathe Health Hospice House.
She was born on June 10, 1937, to Lee and Helen (Potts) Chester at Paola, KS. She was the youngest of their six children. She grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1956.
On July 1, 1960, she married Clifford Bennett. They made their home in Paola, Kansas, and became the parents of three children.
Carolyn enjoyed hosting Saturday afternoon brunches at her home with her sisters, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed growing flowers. She often watched old westerns and old game shows.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter Mary Browning of Osawatomie; son Charles Bennett (Samantha) of Osawatomie; sister Nancy Head of Paola; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clifford, daughter Donna Miller, son-in-law Clifford Browning, three brothers Howard, Robert, and Donald Chester, and one sister Lois Richards.
The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carolyn can be made to the American Diabetes Association and sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
