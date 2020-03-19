Carolyn Hertha

Carolyn Louise Hertha, age 76, of Paola, Kan., died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Born May 22, 1943, in Ottawa KS, the eldest of two children born to Samuel Pohl Hertha and Charlotte (Ebert) Hertha.
She is survived by one sister, Helen Eugenia Hertha of Paola, Kan.; five children: Charles “Bill” William Moerlien III and wife Sumitta “Mod” of Olathe, Kan., Heidi Marie (Moerlien) Silvers of Manassas, Va., Angela Marie (Moerlien) Barnes and husband Kent Barnes of Columbia, Mo., Robin Michele (Moerlien) Kreibach of Goddard, Kan., Jennifer Louise (Hertha) McWilliams and husband Justin McWilliams of Raymore, Mo.; 10 grandchildren: Amanda (Moerlien) Cuff, Christian Moerlien, Sky Moerlien, Samantha Silvers, Jamie Silvers, Timothy Gates, Alexander Roberts, Erin Kreibach, Rylie Kreibach, and Ian Kreibach; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Charlotte Hertha.
After earning an accounting degree from Rockhurst College, Carolyn began her career with the IRS. She moved on to work as an accountant at ARMCO Steel in Independence, Mo., until 1987, when she returned to work with the IRS. She transferred with the IRS to Beckley, W. Va. In 1994, where she remained until retirement. After retirement, she moved back to her hometown of Paola.
Carolyn had a beautiful, bold personality, never ashamed of what she wore or said. She dressed for comfort regardless of fashion or whether things clashed, and boisterously said what she thought. She was who she was, and she was comfortable with that. She faced numerous life challenges that honed her through the years to a strength to bravely battle the cancer she fought during her later years.
She had a creative mind, and planned surprising, inventive activities for family gatherings. She had a beautiful singing voice, and was a good artist with pastels and paint. She loved math, and glowed when her children asked her to help explain the concepts. In her later years, while she fought the cancer, she made many exquisitely detailed counted cross-stitch pictures, which are now framed and represent her talent with her loved ones. Carolyn also took several college classes after her retirement just because she loved to learn.
There will be no funeral service or visitation, but a celebration of her life will be planned in the future per her request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.