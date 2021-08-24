Carolyn Jean Hightower, age 70, of La Cygne, KS, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at her home.
Carolyn was born June 25, 1951, in Pittsburg, KS. She was the eldest of seven born to Lee Roy and Mary Jane (Dietz) Sellers. She grew up in Weir, KS, and attended Southeast High school. Graduating with the Southeast High School Class of 1969.
On June 9, 1973, Carolyn and Kenneth Foster Hightower were united in marriage in Pittsburg, Kansas. Carolyn and Kenny made their home near La Cygne, Kansas on a farm. They enjoyed working and building the farm and a home for their four children Karla, Janette, Jason and Kevin.
Carolyn held many jobs throughout her life, but being a farmwife and mother was her most rewarding positions. In 2000, she started working for the Osawatomie Middle School. Carolyn worked as a paraprofessional, in the FACS class and as an Assistant librarian for over twelve years. From 2005 to 2019, Carolyn owned and operated the Growing Dreams Greenhouse with the help of her family.
Her hobbies include gardening, sewing, and quilting. She took great pride in mowing her lawn and landscaping around her house. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
4-H was an important part of the Hightower household with Carolyn taking many opportunities to help her children and other 4-H members. Carolyn and Kenny served as 4-H Club Leaders and Project Leaders in Mound Builders 4-H Club. Carolyn was a 4-H Ambassador Leader in Miami County. Over the years, Carolyn was the superintendent or assistant superintendent of various Miami County Fair departments. Kenny and Carolyn were recently inducted into the Miami County Fair Hall of Fame in 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenny, her parents and her brother Paul Sellers.
Survivors include her daughters Karla of La Cygne and Janette of Olathe; sons Jason and wife Jessica of La Cygne and Kevin and wife Kim of Paola; 5 grandchildren Avarie, Riley, Britton, Rhett, and Macy; Siblings Sandy Huntsinger of Grove, OK, Marci Van Ness of Wichita, KS, Phil Sellers and wife Roberta of McCune, KS, Chris Sellers of Cherokee, KS, and Julia Younger of Pittsburg, KS, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation August 25, 2021 4-7 p.m. at Miami County Fairgrounds. Funeral Service August 26, 2021, 10 a.m. at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home.
Memorials: Jim and Marge Stainbrook Foundation or Miami County 4-H Foundation send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
