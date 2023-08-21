Carolyn Jean Nuckles of Garnett, Kansas, died Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was 58 years old.
Carolyn was born on July 24, 1965, in Galveston, Texas, the daughter of C. Gregory and Patricia (Durst) Nuckles.
Surviving family members include her wife, Hazel Stringham of Garnett, KS; sons Jaffar (Carlie) Agha of Emporia, KS, Ibrahim Agha of Lawrence, KS, Husain (Beatriz) Agha of St. Paul, MN, Ali Agha of the United Arab Emirates; daughter Sakeena Agha of New York, NY; stepson Dylan Stringham of Paola, KS; brother Thomas (Cheryl) Nuckles of IN, Keith (Lyrka) Lawler of IL; sisters Loretta (Bob) Fabling of TX, Delores Nuckles of TX; mother-in-law Mary Gifford of Garnett, KS; brother-in-law Andrew Gifford of Garnett, KS; and grandchildren Gregory, Amelia, Elizabeth and Natalie.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Lawrence (Georgie) Nuckles.
Carolyn was the most loving and giving person. She would give anyone the shirt off her back, or her very last dollar. Carolyn’s smile and laugh could light up any room.
Funeral services were to be held at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Chapel, 605 State Street, Emporia, on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Private family burial was to take place in Garnett, Kansas. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.