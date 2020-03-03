Carolyn Karns

Carolyn Ann (Haefele) Karns, age 59, of Louisburg, KS, passed February 24, 2020 after a brief illness.
Celebration of Life will be held March 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Countryside Baptist Church 14150 W. 175th Street Overland Park, Kansas.
She was born August 6, 1960 to James and Marcia Haefele in Independence, MO.
Carolyn graduated from Truman High School in 1978. Throughout her life she demonstrated a love of animals that eventually blossomed into her development of Olive’s Hope Animal Rescue in Louisburg, Kansas. She volunteered with various animal rescues, including Operation Wildlife. She was an avid outdoors woman.
She is survived by her husband, Art Karns, Chad Karns (Dawn), Lisa Karns-Inconito (Gino), Nikki Bausch-Karns, grandchildren, Austin and Aubrey Karns, father, James Haefele, siblings, James Haefele, Mary Heninger, Lou Ann Longanecker, Ann Smith and many nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Olives Hope Animal Rescue of Louisburg, Kansas.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
