Carolyn Rebecca Winn passed away in the care of hospice at St. Vincent infirmary, Little Rock Arkansas, on February 25, 2020.
Carolyn was born November 8, 1940, to Theodore Jackson “TJ” Murphy and Mary Ruth Coburn in Osawatomie, KS. Carolyn was the oldest of five children. She married Bernard Hadsall in December 1960 which ended in divorce in 1978. Carolyn and Bernard had three children, Charles “Chuck”, Mark and Pamela. In 1979, Carolyn married Kent Winn which ended in divorce in 1990.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her father and mother TJ and Mary Ruth, a brother James Murphy, a sister Marilyn Murphy Conley and her son Chuck Hadsall. She is survived by a brother Michael Murphy and sister Patricia Murphy Johnson, a son Mark Hadsall, daughter Pamela Hadsall Dropkin (David), 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and 4 nieces and 4 nephews.
In her life time she had been employed at Miami County Medical Center as a nurses aid, bus driver for Paola school district, home care personnel at Lakemary Center in Paola and Riverside Resources in Leavenworth and also had her own business hauling water around Paola. Her hobbies were taking care of her grandchildren, horses drawing and crocheting. She will be missed by the many friends and family that she has left behind.
Family will be having a celebration of life for Carolyn at a later date to be determined.
