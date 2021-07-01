Caron Belle Keller-Dunnivan was born Saturday, March 25th, 1946, in Kansas City, MO.
She was the daughter of James Warren Keller and Rose Caron Keller. She was the youngest of three siblings, Terry Keller (sister) and John Keller (brother).She attended Catholic School at Ursaline Academy in Paola, KS, and later attended college at Neosho Community College in Ottawa, KS specializing in accounting.
Caron married Michael James Dunnivan May 15th, 1964, in Jackson County, Missouri. They established a home in Rantoul, KS where they raised their three children Michael John Dunnivan, Angela Caron Dunnivan, and James Warren Dunnivan.
Caron worked as an administrative assistant for the Kansas Department of Transportation from 1972-1986. She then opened her own business, Busi-Pal Services in Osawatomie, KS where she continued accounting and public notary services for over 15 years.
In her later years of life, she became a full-time grandmother to 8 grandchildren. She enjoyed writing stories, painting, spending time in nature, gardening, and taking her grandchildren on adventures on the family farm.
Caron will join her mother, father, sister Terry, and husband Michael Dunnivan in heaven. She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and brother John Keller Dunnivan.
A Mass will be said 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Phillip Neri Church, Osawatomie. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa. The family will meet with friends prior to the service at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Friday.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Caron Dunnivan Memorial Fund, c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, Kansas 66067 in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
