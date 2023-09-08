Carroll Lars Peterson, age 95, of Greeley, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Anderson County Hospital in Garnett, Kansas. He was known to many as "Pete."

Carroll was born October 19, 1927, at home, rural Parker, Kansas. He was the third of three children born to Lars and Mary (Carlile) Peterson. Carroll attended country schools before graduating from Parker High School with the class of 1945. While in high school, he also worked weekends for the railroad.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.