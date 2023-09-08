Carroll Lars Peterson, age 95, of Greeley, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Anderson County Hospital in Garnett, Kansas. He was known to many as "Pete."
Carroll was born October 19, 1927, at home, rural Parker, Kansas. He was the third of three children born to Lars and Mary (Carlile) Peterson. Carroll attended country schools before graduating from Parker High School with the class of 1945. While in high school, he also worked weekends for the railroad.
After high school, at the age of 17, Carroll entered the service, first serving with the Merchant Marines before enlisting in the Marine Corps. While in the service, he sailed to many areas of the world, which included piloting ships through the Panama Canal. After being honorably discharged in 1947, Carroll returned to the Parker area where he began farming.
Carroll saw the love of his life, Rita, walking down the street on her high school graduation night, and invited her to a Scipio dance, which started their courtship. Carroll was united in marriage to Rita Ann Lickteig on August 22, 1950, in Greeley, Kansas. Their union lasted 67 years, and they were blessed with eight children.
Carroll continued farming in rural Parker, and then in 1957 the family moved to Greeley so that his children could attend St. John's Catholic School. At that time, he also began working to become a pipefitter welder. While continuing to farm and raise cattle, Carroll worked as a pipefitter welder for 36 years and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 441. Over his career, he worked for Fluor and BEHM/Gulf Western. Carroll became a foreman early in his career. He hired and taught many area men the trade.
Carroll was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Greeley, Kansas, the Knights of Columbus, and was a past member of the St. John's School Board.
He had a dry, witty sense of humor, and was fond of telling stories. Carroll enjoyed visiting with his Greeley coffee group, watching western movies, and playing pitch with family and friends. He loved watching the Royals and the Chiefs. Though seven of his children went to K-State, Carroll was a fan of watching KU basketball.
One of his favorite activities was to drive out to Middle Creek - a special place of 50 acres of land, handed down through the generations from his great grandfather, Loss Peterson, who immigrated from Sweden. He enjoyed making walking sticks from the hickory trees on Middle Creek, and giving them to family and friends.
Carroll was creative, good at improvising, and always believed in doing quality work.
He built cabinets in the home, designed and welded outdoor furniture for family and friends, and made bracelets for his daughters and sons.
Carroll was proud of his eight children and all of his grandchildren. Carroll set a good example to his children of how to treat people fairly and have a strong work ethic. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and strangers alike.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lars and Mary Peterson; his wife, Rita Peterson on June 22, 2018; one son, Jerry Peterson on September 30, 2002; brother, Charles "Chuck" Peterson; sister, Betty Lou Seifert; and one step grandson, Shaun Pillow.
Carroll is survived by his five daughters, Patty Wine and husband Sam of Madison, Kansas, Jane Ledell and husband Bert of McPherson, Kansas, Judy Beydler and husband Calvin of McPherson, Kansas, Cathy Estes and husband Michael of Caney, Kansas, Mary Jo Pillow and husband Elbert of Gardner, Kansas; two sons, Bill Peterson and wife Colette of Ovilla, Texas, and Bob Peterson and wife Lynda of Kansas City, Missouri; 17 grandchildren, Taylor Wine, Shari Teach, Nettie Ledell, Trent Peterson, Andrew Peterson, Landon Peterson, Michelle Kraus, Caitlin Estes, Rachel Renfro, Jonathan Estes, Nicole Criscione, Jesse Peterson, Rebekah Cummings, Jennifer Peterson, Christopher McCowan, Aubrey Pillow, Avery Pillow; one step grandson, Ashlee Pillow; and 22 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, September 11, 2023, at the St. John's Catholic Church, Greeley, Kansas. Burial will follow in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Greeley. A Rosary will begin at 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon at St. John's Catholic Church, Greeley, followed by visitation at St. John's Church Hall from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose School and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
