Catharine Hauetter

February 1, 1921 – November 2, 2019
Catharine Marie (Stone) Hauetter, age 98, of Wichita, KS., passed away on November 2, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi on McLean in Wichita, Kan. She was born February 1, 1921 in West Line, Mo to Walter & Frances (Knecht) Stone, the first of six children.
Catharine married Paul R. Siler on November 9, 1940. They divorced and Catharine married James Clifford Hauetter in Overland, Mo. on June 6, 1950. After they divorced, Catharine married James Donald Hand in Newkirk, Ok. on November 14, 1980.
Catharine never had children. She is preceded in death by all three former husbands, her brothers Walter Vernon Stone and William Jacob Stone, and one sister, Virginia Louise Hink.
She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Rose Wood of Louisburg, Kan. and Mary Frances Windisch of Overland Park, Kan. and many nieces and nephews.
During WWII, Catharine moved to Kansas City and attended secretarial school where she launched a successful career as a stenographer. She was a personal secretary for many years to Gladys Wiedemann, a notable resident of Wichita. Catharine loved tending to her flower gardens and socializing with friends at her home in Wichita. She was also an animal lover and had the company of dogs or cats, or birds – sometimes all at the same time - for most of her life.
Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 606 S. Elm St. Louisburg, KS on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Rosary will be prayed prior to mass. Catharine will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Louisburg, KS.
Those who wish to make a donation in Catharine’s memory may do so to Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053
