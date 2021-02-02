January 17, 1949 - January 28, 2021
Hillsdale, Kansas - Cathy Cummings, 72, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Kansas.
Cathy was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Raymond and Wilma Mangan. She met the love of her life, James Calvin Cummings, and they were married in 1965 and had five children, Dana, Shelle, Joe, Theresa, and Shawn.
Cathy was an avid entertainer, happiest with a house full of family and friends. Cathy always looked on the bright side of things and had a fabulous sense of humor. Her smile and love of life will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Cathy is survived by her daughter, Dana, of Paola, KS; daughter, Shelle, and her significant other Lee Conine, of Rich Hill, MO; daughter, Theresa and husband Ted Sumner of Olathe, KS; son, Joe of Lenexa, KS; son Shawn of Paola, KS. "Grammie" was most proud of her fourteen grandchildren, Levi, Jessica, Christopher, Rusty, Lexe, Kissiah, Brody, Brad, Sebastian, Tiana, Kendra, Teddy, Kane, and Poppa, as well as her nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Marysville Township Hall at 216 Central, Hillsdale (Paola), KS 66036 Saturday February 6th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Flowers can be sent to 25215 Columbia RD, Paola, KS 66071.
