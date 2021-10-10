Catherine “Cathy” Louis Goins passed September 24, 2021, at age 50.
She is survived by her father and mother: Jimmie Goins and Anita Gilmore, brother, Richie Goins, sons: Tommy Groshong, Tyler Goins, and Anthony Goins, and her grandchildren: Kain Groshong and Malachai McAllister.
Cathy did not want a funeral service. A Memorial Fund has been set up in her name to help cover the cost of burial arrangements. https://everloved.com/life-of/catherine-cathy-goins/
