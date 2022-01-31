1951-2022
Cathy (Slawson-Burk) Ferwalt, age 70, Paola, KS, died 1/28/2022.
Cremation.
Survivors: son Ronnie Burk (DeeAnna) of rural Osawatomie and daughter Kimberly Menke of Dallas/Fort Worth, TX; 6 grandchildren; sisters Linda Cutshaw of Louisburg, Carolyn Tucker of Arizona, and Sharon Mowry of Missouri; and brother David Slawson of Kansas City, MO.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
