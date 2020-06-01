Cathy Stirewalt

1949-2020
Cathy Evelyn Stirewalt, 70, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at the St. Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Cathy was born on August 2, 1949 in Paola, Kansas to Neva Mae (Dennerline) Gambrell and Kenneth Leroy Stamback.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, John Robert Stirewalt Jr., her sisters Gayle, Karen, Judy, Patty, and her brother Jody. Her four children, Kenda Wulfkuhle (James), Doug Howard, John R. Stirewalt III, and Linda Negus (Vincent), 8 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren, all of whom will dearly miss her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.