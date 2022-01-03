Cecil Dwayne Ivie, age 78, of Paola, Kansas, passed away December 27th at the Olathe Medical Center. (Cremation) a Memorial Service will be at the 1st Baptist Church in Paola at a later date.
Survivors are his wife of the home Janice "Sherry" Ivie, sons William Lancaster Ivie and wife Laurie, Aaron Dwayne Ivie and wife Lucynda, Shawn Matthew Ivie one grandson Logan , sister Freida Lee and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements Dengel and Son Paola, Chapel.
(0) comments
