Celebration of Life for Barbara A. Schweiger
The children of Barbara A. Schweiger, Aug. 3, 1941–Dec. 18, 2020, would like to invite all who knew and loved our mom to come and celebrate her life. The celebration will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Community Building in Rantoul, KS, from 11 to 1:30, with a priest conducting prayer and service from 1 to 1:30. There will be a luncheon.
Following the ceremony, the children, and anyone who would want to attend, will travel to Holy Cross Cemetery in Paola, KS for a quick burial service. Come and tell your stories and thoughts of our mom, remembering all the good times. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
