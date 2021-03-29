Chad Aaron Knecht passed on to his heavenly home March 19th, 2021.
Chad’s early years were spent in Louisburg, KS, and later moved to Raymond, MS, where he graduated from Byram Attendance Center. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Belhaven University in Jackson, MS and his Doctorate from Kansas City University of Medicine.
Chad had a way with everyone he met. You couldn’t help but love him.
Chad is survived by his wife Ritchell Reyes Knecht and son Tyler Ethan Knecht.
He is also survived by his parents Judy and Don Glenn and Larry Joe and Debra Knecht. As well and his brothers and sisters, Kenneth Glenn (Sherri Glenn), Ashlee Knecht Thomas (Billy Thomas), Trudy Christianson (Royce Christianson), Rachelle Kircher (Eric Kircher) and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, Clarence and Lucille Knecht, and Maternal Grandparents, Donna Ivalene Cook and James Richard Cook, and Kenneth Marmon. And his brother Larry David Knecht.
There will be a memorial service at a later date for close family and friends at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church.
