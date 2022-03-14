Chadwick Shane Likins, 32, passed away March 2, 2022 at his home in Greeley, KS.
Born January 27, 1990, he grew up in Osawatomie, KS. Survivors include 3 daughters, 2 sisters, a brother and 4 step siblings. Preceded in death by his father Warren Likins, mother Peggy Shultz and stepfather Richard Rolen.
Visitation is March 26, 2022, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie, KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.