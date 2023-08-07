Chalice Gilmore, age 87, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Services were held on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Chalice was born on November 8, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the daughter of George and Mary (Coxen) Bridges. She lived in Washington State as a child before moving back to Kansas City her freshman year of high school. Chalice attended Wyandotte High School where she met her future husband Eugene “Gene” Gilmore. She graduated with the class of 1953.
Chalice and Gene were married on November 14, 1953, in Kansas City, Missouri. From this union they had four daughters, Lissa, Christa, Sherri and Melissa. They were happily married for 70 years.
Chalice was a huge baseball fan, win or lose, she always cheered for the Kansas City Royals. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Red Hat Society and could be found every week at the Senior Center playing bridge. Chalice was very talented; she loved to quilt, especially for her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Bridges, and granddaughter, Sarah Schmollinger.
Chalice is survived by the love of her life, Gene Gilmore, four daughters; Lissa Gilmore, Christa (Paul) Kramer, Sherri (Dan) Dennis and Melissa (Max) Schmollinger, nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, as well many other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to Interim Hospice, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.