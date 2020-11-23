Charise “Cheri” Marie Cardwell, age 61, of Louisburg, KS, passed peacefully on November 19, 2020, at Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel.
A Memorial Service and Burial in the Louisburg Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Cheri was born in Kansas City, KS, August 31, 1959, to Joseph and Cecelia Collins.
She and Danny married April 25, 1981, in Shawnee, KS. From this union, they had six children. After graduation from high school, she began a career in insurance with Hartford Ins./Rowland Group Services. As her family grew, she began a 35-year career at Rands Apco/BP, as it fit so well with her family's schedule. The most important thing in Cheri’s life was her family.
She would drop whatever she was doing to do what was necessary to help her children, including her extended family of Louisburg. Cheri was involved in BSA, Foster parenting and was a child advocate. She also served as an auction chair for Queen of the Holy Rosary fundraising. She had a close connection to the generations of children and adults in Louisburg. She cared deeply for so many people and everyone she came in contact with. She was a great daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Cheri was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Collins, daughter, Catherine Rae Cardwell, and father-in-law, Eugene Cardwell.
She is survived by her mother, Cecilia Collins, of Shawnee, KS, husband, Dan “Bill” Cardwell, sons, Joe Cardwell, of Paola, KS, Dale Cardwell, of Pleasant Hill, MO, Mike Cardwell, of Marshall, MO, Willie Cardwell, of Drexel, MO, daughter, Karen Box (Nick), of Belton, MO, grandchildren, Audrina Cardwell, Barrett Cardwell, Elouise Box, siblings, Greg, Becky and Kris, plus many aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
