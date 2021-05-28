Caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Charlene Anne Weiss’ joyous life didn’t come to an end with her death. Charlene passed away on May 26th, 2021 at the age of 66 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones who will forever honor her legacy by living their lives in ways that would please her.
She was born to Francis and Margaret Henke on October 31st, 1954. After graduating from the University of Missouri, Charlene chased her dreams to serve the community by joining Johnson County Parks and Rec and serving as a Park Ranger. She married Richard Weiss and together they had two sons, Steven and Brian. They later moved to their land outside Paola where she enjoyed her outdoor hobbies that included hunting, hiking and gardening.
Nothing was more important to Charlene than her faith, family and friends. Longtime parishioner of Holy Trinity in Paola, she enjoyed serving God by sharing the vocal talents she was blessed with. She was often found volunteering for various ministries in the church. She also loved serving God by showering her family with love and affection. Charlene was never happier than when she was playing with her grandchildren. They call her “Grandma C” and they will miss building puzzles with her, listening to the stories she read, sharing excitement over new experiences, such as vacations to the mountains or first t-ball games, and so much more. Charlene enjoyed dining, movies, and other outings with Richard and wonderful friends. She is survived by her husband Richard, sons and daughters-in-law Steven (Molly) and Brian (Rachell), 5 grandchildren: Mason, Ayla, Emera, Silas and Connor, brothers and sisters-in-law Francis (Elizabeth) and Dave (Karen), nieces, nephews and many life-long friends.
Visitation will be Monday May 31 from 5 to 7pm at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church with a Rosary being Tuesday at 10am and Mass at 10:30am at the Church.
Memorials may be made to the Miami Cancer Foundation or Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
To leave a special memory or to leave condolences to the family of Charlene please go to share memory tab.
Arrangements Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola, Kansas 66071
