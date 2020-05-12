Charles William “Bill” Hime, 89, of Oskaloosa, KS, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at F.W. Huston Sr. Living Center in Winchester, KS.
“Bill” was born October 21, 1930 in Linn County, KS, the son of Olin Don Sr. and Myrtle I. Johnson Hime. He was a 1948 graduate of Mound City High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean war, proudly serving 1951 to 1953. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator, working through Union Local #101 of Operating Engineers in Kansas City, MO.
He worked several years for List and Clark Construction working on reservoir projects including Lake Perry, Clinton Lake, La Cygne Lake and Stockton Lake in Missouri before retiring. “Bill” and his wife , “Rita” formerly owned and operated the Paradise Donut Shop in Oskaloosa for 10 years. He was a member of Oskaloosa United Methodist Church and Oskaloosa Masonic Lodge #14.
He married Loreta Eileen “Rita” Armstrong on November 8, 1953 at Osawatomie, she preceded him in death on February 26, 2011. He is survived by two sons, Gary (Linda Gail) Hime, McPherson, James Hime, Paola, one daughter, Kathy (Larry) Wagoner, Hays, three sisters, Katie Jones, Osawatomie, Artie Stuteville, Paola, Cora Evans, Paola, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Bobby Wayne Hime, a daughter-in-law, Elisabeth Hime, two brothers, Olin D. Hime, Jr. and Lowell Hime.
Graveside Services with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Centerville Cemetery, Centerville, KS, of Linn County. Visitation and viewing will be 3:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Please Note: social distancing guidelines will be followed at the Funeral Home and the Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials suggested to Oskaloosa Masonic Lodge #14 Scholarship fund or to American Cancer Society in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.